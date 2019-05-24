BLUFFTON — Jean Delores Braden, 85, of Bluffton and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away May 23, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Jean was born January 1, 1934 in Suffern, New York to the late Robert Thomas and Della Margaret (Wannemacher) Hearn. On September 28, 1952 she married Robert Braden who survives.

Jean graduated from Spring Valley High School in Spring Valley, New York. She was a homemaker. Jean was a member of Saddle River Reformed Church in Saddle River, New Jersey and attended Faith Christian Church in Lima. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, genealogy, reading and gardening.

Survivors also include three daughters, Susan (Bruce) Delnay of Lexington, Ohio, Patti (William) Zajac of Port Clinton, Ohio, Linda (David) Sycks of Bluffton; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ellen Braden.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton. Pastor Karol Ferris officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Island Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saddle River Reformed Church, 500 E Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458 or Faith Christian Church, 2223 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45805.

