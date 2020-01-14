LIMA — Jean Gloria Hines, 88, of Lima passed away at 8:45 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Wyngate Senior Living Community.

She was born on July 20, 1931 in Green Bay, WI to Ralph and Sophia (Lantow) Eggener, who both preceded her in death. On October 21, 1950, she married Gerald S. Hines, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2004.

Jean was a 55 year member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she was very active in the Altar Guild, was a former Council President, a Sunday school teacher for many years and sang in the choir until she was 85. She helped found CSS Publishing in 1970, where she worked up to the position of Vice President and worked there for over 40 years. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Rita's in the ER and the ICU waiting room.

She was an avid knitter, since she was a little girl, having made thousands of afghans that she used as a ministry to help others by taking many of them to the hospital for parents to take home their newborns in. She was a very happy person, who loved to sing and was always out and about to be around people. She was a very compassionate person who was always helping someone. Jean loved ice cream and ate it every day.

Surviving are her son Brandon (Debra) Hines of Sarasota, FL; her daughter Krista (Doug) Swinehart of Lima; her seven grandchildren Andie, Amanda, Libby, Luke, Aaron, Ryan and Mallory; her ten great-grandchildren; her fifteen nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Barb Eggener.

She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Eggener; her sisters Beverly (Robert) Rondeau and Virginia Case.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Lima, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Interment will take place at a later date in Dayton National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or to St. Rita's Auxiliary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.