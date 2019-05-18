LIMA — Jean Malloy, 87, of Lima, passed away May 3, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Ralph and Mildred O'Connell, September 17,1931 in Toledo, Ohio. Jean graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1949 and attended the University of Toledo.

She married the late John A. Malloy in 1950, and they were together for 48 years. Jean is survived by three children: John (Vicki) Malloy, Julie Starkey, and Thomas Malloy, all of Lima. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded by her loving husband in 1998, and her beloved son Michael in 2016.

Jean was a loving caregiver, mother and sister. Her passions in life included the music of the Great American Songbook, travel, fine dining and cooking. She traveled the world with her sister in her early retirement years. Jean was a lifelong advocate for the underdog and active in progressive politics. She passed her appreciation of music, passion for travel, and altruism to all of her children. Jean was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A private funeral service will be held Sunday, May 19, at 1pm.

The family insists that people make donations in support of St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

