ELIDA — Jean Ann Palmer, 80, died November 30, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born March 3, 1940, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard T. Palmer and Avanelle Purdy Palmer, who preceded her in death.

She attended Elida Schools. She worked at Marimor Industries for several years and then attended the Marimor Seniors Program. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida. She was a caregiver for her maternal grandmother. She loved attending the Cincinnati Reds ball games and Elida sports activities.

Jean was preceded in death by a nephew, Captain Steven W. Lewis.

Survivors include a sister, Patty (William) Lewis of Elida, a nephew, Andrew (Staci) Lewis, five great-nieces, Stephanie, Amy, Laura, Emily, and Susan, a great-nephew, Chris, and close cousins, Deborah (Steve) Pitson, Ray (Barbara) Geary, Sandra (Steve) Johnson, and Timothy (Lori) Purdy.

A private family viewing will take place at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel, with a graveside service to follow. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

Please note that COVID-19 restrictions must be followed. Social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Delphos Public Library.

Many thanks to the staff at Van Crest, Delphos, for the excellent care Jean received for many years. They truly became a part of her family.

