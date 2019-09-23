SPENCERVILLE — Jean Ann Reese, 82, of Spencerville, passed away at 5:56 AM Monday, September 23, 2019 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following an extended illness. She had resided at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville the past ten years.

She was born January 2, 1937 in Lima, a daughter of the late Joseph Alonzo "Lonnie" and Anna Rose Brown Hance. On February 14, 1959 she married Gene P. Reese, who died May 5, 2015.

Surviving are her son Dennis Joe Reese and her sister Judith Kay Ringwald, her nephews, Brian (Tammy) Ringwald and Lance (Judy) Ringwald and great nephews, Thad Joseph Ringwald and Zachary Edward Ringwald, all of Spencerville. Preceding her in death is her twin daughter, Denise Marie Reese.

Jean was a 1955 graduate of Spencerville High School and had worked over 25 years as a play ground monitor at Spencerville Schools, retiring in 1996.

She enjoyed reading and the Roselawn activities.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends after 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roselawn Activities Fund or to the Spencerville First Baptist Church.