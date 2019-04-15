ST. MARYS — Jean Sheaks, 66, of St. Marys, OH died 2:46 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 21, 1952 in Lima, OH to Freedus and Mildred (Howell) McDermitt.

On February 21, 2004 she married Floyd Sheaks, Jr., who survives.

Also survived by: daughter Molly (Adam Kerns) Dillon of Maria Stein, OH, daughter Melissa (Shannon) Santee of Avon, OH, daughter Tracy (Dean) Klosterman of St. Marys, OH, 7 grandchildren: Carter Bubp, Josey Bubp, Grace Santee, Cameron Santee, Allison Santee, Ava Klosterman, Brody Klosterman, sister Ruth Ann (Garry) Schwartz of Spencerville, OH, sister Mary (Robert) Howell of Moulton, OH, brother Charles Roy (Karen) McDermitt of Stockbridge, GA, sister Judy (Richard) Howell of Yorktown, IN, brother Freedus "Jake" (Deborah) McDermitt, Jr. of St. Marys, OH, sister-in-law Mary Ann Sheaks of St. Marys, OH.

Preceded in death by: her parents Freedus and Mildred McDermitt.

She was a graduate of Spencerville High School (Class of 1970).

She worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Crown Equipment in New Bremen, OH and Trim Trends Corp. in Spencerville.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and, was a charter member of the committee that formed the St. Marys Tailgate For Cancer.

Her favorite pastimes included planting and maintaining a floral garden, riding her bicycle, taking motorcycle rides and feeding the birds.

Jean will be remembered for her true grit and determination, as she battled cancer for nearly twenty years. More importantly, she provided moral support and guidance to many others facing the same illness.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin 11:00 a.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Holy Rosary catholic Church in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.

Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation 2 - 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday the the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either: St. Marys Tailgate For Cancer or Friends of Holy Rosary School.

Condolences may be expressed to her family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net