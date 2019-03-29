LIMA — Jean A. Swick, 91, of Lima, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:25 p.m. at Primrose Retirement Community. She was born on August 21, 1927 in Lima, to the late Thomas and Velma {Tressel} Fleming. On March 31, 1950 she married Robert W. Swick, who preceded her in death on May 23, 2015.

Jean was a member of Lima Baptist Temple and the Encourager's Class.

She is survived by her son Dan (Sandy) Swick of Lima, grandchildren Stacie (Joel) Loughrin of Parma, OH, Sara (Fredy) Castillo of Colorado Springs, CO, and Steven (Kirstie) Swick of Troy, OH, great-grandchildren Gunnar, Jana, Iris, and Rafe Loughrin, Mila and Megan Castillo, Kensington Swick and baby girl Swick arriving in July.

In addition to her husband Robert and her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Swick, sisters June (Robert) Klopp and Maxine (Leigh) Sweeny, brother Joe (Patti) Fleming, and in-laws Kenneth and Lois Swick, Paul and Kate Swick, Ira and Iris Long, and Frank and Jane Schaefer.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

A funeral service will begin at 12pm at Lima Baptist Temple on Monday, April 1, 2019. Friends may visit from 11am-12pm at the church. Pastor Gary Hohman and Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.