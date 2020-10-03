LIMA —Jean Elizabeth MacDonell Weis died at her home on September 29, 2020.

Jean was born June 5, 1937, in Lima, Ohio to Alexander Dalzell and Mary Wynne MacDonell, who preceded her in death. She married Thomas Thedieck Weis Sr. on May 26, 1962, who survives her.

She is preceded in death by her brother Alexander D. MacDonell, Jr (Martha) and survived by John Wynne MacDonell (Sally).

Other survivors include four children: Thomas T. Weis Jr. (Christine) of Chicago, Mary Francis Weis of Boston, Catherine MacDonell Weis (Henry Wykowski) of Chicago, and William Alexander Weis of Lima and grandson Thomas T. Weis III of Chicago.

She graduated from the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York and Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

Jean was unfailingly steady, reliably generous of spirit, and endlessly engaged in a myriad of civic projects with schools, churches, hospitals, community centers, civic and economic development organizations. Even more personally, she mentored and encouraged so many as they fulfilled their personal or professional aspirations—always with a quick wit and dry humor.

The Weis family had a home in the Turks and Caicos Islands for over 40 years where she was instrumental in creating the Pine Cay Project, a charitable organization that provides support to educational opportunities and promotes educational achievement and excellence in the islands. Jean served as chair and later treasurer from the organization's founding in 1991 until her retirement from the board in 2009.

Services and burial will be private.

For condolences to family, please send to lovetoweisguys@earthlink.net or send a written note to her residence 2201 Merit Avenue, Lima, Ohio, 45805.

Memorial gifts may be directed to West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby Street Lima, Ohio 45802-1566, (www.westohiofoodbank.org).

Contribution may also be directed to the Pine Cay Project (https://pinecayproject.org). For gifts via postal mail originating in the USA, please send to Pine Cay Project, 207 E Ohio Street, #437, Chicago IL 60611. For gifts originating in the Turks and Caicos Islands, please make checks payable to Pine Cay Project in an envelope, addressed to "Coriats Trust (Pine Cay Project)" and leave at the reception of Griffiths and Partners, 82 Cherokee Road, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services.