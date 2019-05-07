OTTAWA — Jeanette L. Buckland, 90, of Ottawa died at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born September 9, 1928 in Miller City to the late Irvin and Zoe (Ridenour) Mullett. On April 16, 1947 she married Raymond L. Buckland who died July 29, 2008.

She is survived by five children, Alan Buckland and Gary Buckland both of Ottawa, Joni (Terry) Anderson of Arlington, Denise (Michael) Warnecke of Springfield, and Randy Buckland of San Francisco, CA; a daughter-in-law, Connie Buckland of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; one step grandchild; six great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Buckland; a grandson, Brandon Warnecke; three sisters, Catherine (Jim) Mayberry, Marie (Bill) Reinman and Bernice (Frank) McGee; and two brothers, Chester (Elnora) Mullett and an infant, John Mullett.

Jeanette worked at Beckman Jewelers in Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and its Rosary Altar Society. She was also a life member of the Ottawa American Legion Auxiliary. Jeanette was famous for her sugar cookies and homemade bread.

A Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 6:50 p.m.

Memorials may be made to a .

