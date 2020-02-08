LIMA — Jeanette "Jan" S. Dillon, 85, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at home.

Jeanette was born on October 31, 1934, in Ravenna, Ohio, to the late Frank and Sadie (DeYoung) Osdyke.

Ms. Dillon retired in 1991 after 27 years as a purchasing Manager at the City Loan. She was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Senior Citizens, Springbrook, and West Gate Neighborhood Association.

After her mother's death, less than 24 hours after her birth, she was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Marinus & Stella Oostdyk who are both deceased. Their children, although her cousins, were like her brothers and sisters. They are Evalena & (John) Hoffstetter, Marian Kenward, Robert Oostdyk and Jacob Oostdyk, all of which are deceased. Jeanette was also preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Osdyke and a nephew, Dr. Robert (Donna) Osdyke. She is survived by her nephew, William (Kathy) Osdyke; great-nieces Kristin Jones and Meaghan Evans and many other cousins.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Father Michael Sergi will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements