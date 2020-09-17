1/1
Jeanette Downing
1918 - 2020
COLUMBUS GROVE — L. Jeanette Downing, 101, died at 6:03 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born December 18, 1918, in Columbus Grove, Ohio, to Freeman and Edna F. (Kohli) Samsal.

On August 23, 1938, she married Fred M. Downing, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 1991.

Jeanette started school in the Turner one-room school house, still standing at the corner of roads 11-R and R-11. She graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove. Jeanette enjoyed reading, dining out, and mowing her yard until she was 94 years old.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Gary (Kay) Downing of Columbus Grove; her daughter, Beverly (Rolland) Auchmuty of Columbus Grove; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Gerald (Mary Charlotte) Samsal, John (Mae) Samsal and Lloyd (Geneva) Samsal; her two sisters, Alice (Kenneth) Sommers and Dorothy Jones Moore; 2 brothers in-law, Medway Jones and Lowell Moore

Graveside services will begin at 11a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, Ohio, with Pastor Katie Hayes officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Truro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
