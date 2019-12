ST. MARYS — Jeanette Speckman, 93, died at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 12, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. The Rev. Rhonda Hainer will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.