LEIPSIC — Jeanne N. Overmier, 93, of Leipsic died at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born October 13, 1926 in Westerville to the late Walter L. and N. Edith (Priest) Goodyear. She was later adopted by her stepfather, Charles B. Noland who is also deceased. On July 2, 1947 she married Dr. James B. Overmier who passed away November 11, 2016.

She is survived by five daughters, Kathleen Rector of Leipsic, Marsha (Jack) White of Noblesville, IN, Connie (Ron) Phillips of Deshler, Sandy (Greg) Warnimont and Beth Barrientes both of Leipsic; a son, Jim (Sharon) Overmier of Johnstown; twelve grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren with one on-the-way. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brigido "Brig" Barrientes; a grandson, Brett Ryan Warnimont; and two brothers; Charles and Daniel Noland.

Jeanne was a homemaker. She graduated from Westerville High School in 1944, attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, Columbus where she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp during World War II. Jeanne was a member of Leipsic United Methodist Church where she served as Lay Delegate to the annual conference, Lay Leader, and former Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, life member of Girl Scouts of America where she had formerly served on the board of trustees of Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council. Jeanne was a longtime volunteer and member of the Board of Directors for Putnam County and was a member of the Lima Eastern Star #16.

Jeanne loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Leipsic United Methodist Church with Pastor Laurie Beaty officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice or to the Leipsic United Methodist Church.

