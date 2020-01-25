COLUMBUS GROVE —Jeanne Ellen Wert, 91, died at 1:05 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, Ohio. She was born March 2, 1928, in Perrysburg, Ohio to Vernon and Mildred (King) Sloane. They both preceded her in death.

On July 31, 1953, she married William D. Wert, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2003.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Mark (Mark Johnson) Wert of Cincinnati; one brother, Robert (Regina Healy) Sloane of Brookline, MA; one sister in-law, Moni Lou Wert of Kent; brother in-law, Leo Coble of Fremont; one step brother, Nathan Hagemeister of Perrysburg; many nieces and nephews and two exchange students, Uli Stuckey of Switzerland and Alexander Esteves of Brazil.

She was preceded in death by her sister in-law, Marilyn Coble and her brother in-law, Robert Wert.

Jeanne was a graduate of Lima Central High School, class of 1946 and of Bluffton University with her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught First Grade at Columbus Grove Elementary for 35 years. After retiring from teaching, Jeanne worked as a hostess for Cracker Barrel in Lima and Bradenton, FL, until 2001.

In 1985, she was instrumental in starting the Columbus Grove Golden Buckeyes, which met each month at the for lunch and bingo. Jeanne and her husband, Bill, also formed the first Boy Scouts in Columbus Grove, Boy Scout Troop #224.

Jeanne spent many winters with her husband in Bradenton, FL, where she was active in starting a kitchen-band, line dancing and the Red Hats for Two Rivers Mobile Home Park. She loved ballroom dancing, traveling to visit family, collecting antiques, reading, gardening, photography and keeping a diary.

Jeanne was a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church and was a Prayer Warrior with the Columbus Grove Christian Church. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star #527, the Garden Club, Red Hatters, and the Auxiliary all of Columbus Grove. She was also a member of the OPERI of Allen County and Putnam County Retired Teachers. She enjoyed volunteering at the Ottawa Meadows and Putnam County Thrift Store.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cairo United Methodist Women's Society, Restoration of Turner Hall (c/o Village of Columbus Grove) or the Columbus Grove School General Scholarship Fund.

Memorial service and burial at Cairo Eastside Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.