Jeanne Wert

COLUMBUS GROVE — Jeanne Ellen Wert, 91, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, Ohio. She was born March 2, 1928, in Perrysburg, Ohio to Vernon and Mildred (King) Sloane. They both preceded her in death.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate the service. A private family burial will take place at Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
