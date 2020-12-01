LIMA — Our beloved Mother, Jeannette Irene Mack, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband George Carl Mack who passed away August 1987.

She was born June 4, 1929 in Nevada, OH, to John Robert and Marguerite (Schindler) Rapp who preceded her in death.

She married George Carl Mack on June 26, 1948.

Surviving are her children: Tom (Pam) Mack of Lima, Robert C. (Noriko) Mack of Kalamazoo, MI and Lynnette (Steve) Rigg of Peachtree Corners, GA; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Jackie William Mauch.

Mother was filled with a sense of selflessness and kindness for her extended family and numerous others who benefited from her efforts to bring joy to all those she met during her long life. Jeannette attended Huntsville United Methodist Church. She was a member of American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary. She enjoyed participating with the Epiphany Ministries (prison ministry) and her weekly bible study group. She had a deep love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, sports fan, enjoyed sewing, game shows and Jeopardy. During this age of text messages and emails, she loved to write letters and send cards to her children and extended family. She never missed a birthday, graduation, Christmas and every other holiday Hallmark created. Cards were always thoughtfully selected to express her feelings and contained a hand written note in her beautiful hand writing. For some of us who did not have such a good memory, she prepared a special book with every one's name and address along with all the appropriate occasions deserving a card. We will dearly miss receiving her cards.

Our family hopes to carry on her sense of kindness toward others, so we encourage a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.