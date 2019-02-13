PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Jeannine (Gross) Framer, age 89, passed away January 14, 2019, at 12:20 am, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, after a long battle with cancer.

Rose Jeannine Gross was born August 15, 1929 in Lima, OH to Jacob Leon Gross, born in Atlanta, GA, and Lula Florence (Dibling) Gross, born in Delphos, OH. She attended Central High School in Lima, Ohio.

Jeannine was radiant, vivacious, highly intelligent and outgoing. She had a passion for duplicate bridge, painting, crossword puzzles, big band music, musical theater and animals, especially cats. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, survived by her brother Leon Gross of Santa Maria, CA, and her children: Adele Framer of San Francisco, CA, Mark Framer of Orange, CA, and Tara Framer of Tarrytown, NY, as well as her beloved granddaughter, Rachel Genet and two adorable great grandchildren, Ruby and Duke of Huntington Beach, CA.

Burial will be in the Shaare Zedek section of Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. Plans for a memorial service are not yet complete.