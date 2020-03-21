PERRYSBURG — Jeannine Humphreys Knupp of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Jeannine, known as Neanie to her friends and family, was born on November 11, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to Beatrice and Arthur Humphreys. In 1948, she married Harold "Moe" Knupp who preceded her in death in 1988. They raised two children, James and Polly. She was a business owner and avid volunteer.

Neanie worked at her father's two businesses, Nordic Dairies and The Big Wedge from their opening in 1946. She and Moe became owners upon her fathers death in 1962. The Big Wedge still imbues nostalgia for its double decker hamburgers and "Chicken on Wheels" commercials. She also worked into her 50s with her uncle, Wilbur Robnolte, running the Lima Blueprint Company. Neanie was extremely passionate about her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in particular. She was active in the community and would drop anything to help a neighbor or loved one. She loved to visit the lake, play cards, and cross stitch. Her grandchildren eagerly anticipated her care packages, always sure to contain a mixture of thoughtful items and something that was just the cat's pajamas. Even as she aged, she always had something funny to say. She made sure to tell her family how much she loved them.

Jeannine is survived by her son, James Knupp M.D., of Perrysburg, OH and daughter, Polly (Dana) Irwin of Powell, OH; her sister Susie DeKemper of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren: Sarah (Brian) Ebersole of Powell, OH, Hannah (Josh) Rumble of Eagle, CO, and Matthew (Megan) Irwin of Westerville, OH; and six great-grandchildren: Colin, Elise, Lucas and Henry Ebersole, and William and Lily Irwin.

Funeral services will be arranged at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima. In lieu of flowers,

please donate generously in Jeannine's memory to St. Rita's Medical Center via Mercy Health Foundation Greater Lima 730 W. Market St. Lima, OH 45801 or foundation.mercy.com and select Lima, OH.

Now that this difficult phase has passed, we can go on chuckling about all the silly things she used to say. Thank you Neanie.