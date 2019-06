UNION TOWNSHIP — Jeannine Verlee Lehman, 82, died at 6:42 a.m. Friday at Van Wert Health.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Kargas will officiate. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.