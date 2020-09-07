Jeff Inkrott

CLOVERDALE — Jeffrey "Jeff" William Inkrott, 56 of Cloverdale died 4:03 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Majestic Care Nursing Home, Ft. Wayne, IN. Jeff was born September 17, 1963 in Lima to the late Eugene and Rosemary (Barlage) Inkrott. Jeff married Amy Gibson and later divorced.

He is survived by his sisters, Pat (Jim) Hanneman of Kalida, Linda (Arnie) Okuly of New Bavaria, and Jane (Dave) Deeter of Findlay; brothers, Ron (Connie) Inkrott of Jerry City, and Gary (Maria Rosales) Inkrott of Continental; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Beverly Sulfridge, Andrew Hughes and Greg Kahle.

Jeff attended Miller City High School. He worked in various positions at Walmart in Ottawa and Napoleon and at Meijer's in Defiance.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held for the family members only at a later date.

The Inkrott family would like to thank the Oak Haven Residential Care Center in Cloverdale for the excellent, loving care they provided for our brother over the last several years.

Memorials in honor of Jeffrey Inkrott can be made to St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 160 Main St, Cloverdale, Ohio 45827

