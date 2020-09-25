1/1
Jeffery A. Shaw
MARYSVILLE — Jeffery Allen Shaw, 44, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

Jeff was a systems administrator at The Ohio State University College of Engineering. He was a dedicated employee for 22 years at OSU, serving as a systems manager in Engineering Technology Services. A 1994 graduate of Bath High School in Lima, he received a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

A loving and dedicated husband, father, son, brother and uncle, he loved spending weekends with his family and friends at Indian Lake on his Yamaha jet boat. A big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the San Francisco 49ers, he also enjoyed snow skiing, camping and riding in his jeep. He will be remembered for his intelligence, helping others and "wheeling -n- dealing."

He was born January 8, 1976 in Lima to James and Sharon Lieurance Shaw, who survive in Lima. He is also survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 23 years, Amy M. Knotts Shaw, whom he married August 23, 1997 at Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima; his children, Ty and Ella; his sister, Kristy (Josh) Lepley of Lima; his brother-in-law, Greg (Kathy) Knotts of Lima; his sister-in-law, Karmen (Eric) McCaslin of Gahanna; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Knotts of Piqua, formerly of Lima; his nieces and nephews, Jacob Lepley, Brandon (Kayla) Knotts, Kyle (Courtney) Knotts, Paige McCaslin, Hannah McCaslin and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Jeff also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Callie and Daisy, who are already missing him.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Michael T. Knotts.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth St., Marysville. A funeral procession will form at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 and proceed from the funeral home to the cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear their OSU gear. COVID precautions will be practiced.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Greyhound Program or to his children's college fund in care of the family. Contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
SEP
29
Removal
12:30 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
