GLANDORF — Jeffery D. Kleman, 44 of Glandorf died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020. He was born January 7, 1976, in Lima to Gilbert "Gib" and Shirley (Wyant) Kleman, they survive in Ottawa. On June 2, 2001 he married Sandra Bockrath, she survives in Glandorf.

He is also survived by three children: Sydney, Cole and Trevor Kleman, all at home; three sisters: Jennifer (Cameron) Yannayon of Worthington, Laurie (Brad) Condon and Lisa Kleman both of Ottawa; twenty-one nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a 1994 graduate of OGHS. He worked at Pandora Grain and Supply. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and the Men's Society. Jeff was a member of the Ohio Cattleman's Association and the Putnam County Cattleman's Association, the American Maine-Anjou Association and the American Chianina Association. He was the co-owner of Kleman Show Stock, and was part of the 4-H family for over 30 years. He had a lifelong passion for agriculture and showing livestock. Jeff was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He loved to watch his children show livestock and play volleyball, football, basketball and baseball.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a 1:45 p.m. scripture service and a 7:30 p.m. rosary service both held on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kleman Children c/o of the Huntington Bank, Ottawa.

