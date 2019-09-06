ELIDA — Jeffery W. Unland, 61, of Elida, passed Thursday morning, September 5, 2019.

He was born November 5, 1957 in Lima to Roger and Lynne (Martin) Unland. His mother, Lynne survives in Delphos; his father, Roger survives in West Lafayette, IN. On September 4, 2001 he married Mary Ann (Villamor) Unland, who survives in Elida.

He is also survived by a son, Joshua Unland of Elida; a daughter, Renee Unland of Elida; and a half-sister, Jennifer Unland of W. Lafayette, IN; and a nephew, Jeff (Amy) Bailey of Delphos.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bailey.

Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Delphos Jefferson. He served in the United States Air Force for nine years. In January of this year, Jeff retired as an engineer for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad, where he had worked for 31 years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Jeff loved fishing, and was very involved in his kid's activities, including attending their sporting events.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military graveside services accorded by Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are in benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.