MT. CORY — Jeffrey B. Kohli, 57, passed away March 11, 2020 at his residence. Jeffrey was born July 9, 1962 in Findlay to the late Harold and Alice (Thompson) Kohli. On April 27, 1996 he married Corrine Townsend Kohli who survives.

Jeffrey graduated from Bluffton High School. He worked for Equity Meats in North Baltimore. Jeffrey was a member of True Word Tabernacle in Bluffton, enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and church family.

Survivors also include three children, Daniel Kohli, Anna Kohli, Jacob Kohli all of Mt. Cory; two brothers, Robert Kohli of Continental, Richard (Cathy) Kohli of Montross, Virginia; and a sister, Debra (Michael) Bish of Ada.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Ray Erickson officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery near Mt. Cory following the service. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

