Jeffrey Bugner

RAWSON — Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Bugner, 62 of Rawson, passed away July 4, 2020, at Bluffton Hospital. Jeff was born September 11, 1957 in Fostoria, to Martin Bugner and Gail (Baker) McKelvey, who preceded him in death. On December 17, 1988 he married Cathlene "Cathy" (Settlemire) Bugner, who survives him in Rawson. Jeff attended Findlay High School and was a self-employed jack of all trades. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Moose Lodge #199. Jeff enjoyed bowling, racing, fishing and sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a family man; he always enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his children, Amy (John) Sharninghouse, Shane (Sydney Albert) Bugner and Johnathon (Leann) Unverferth; grandchildren, Kimberly (Dustin Weaver) Sharninghouse, Kaylee (Deryk Sammet) Sharninghouse, Kassidi Sharninghouse, Jordyn Mankin, Elijah Unverferth and Thatcher Unverferth; great-grandchildren, Elliot Sammet, Atticus Mewhorter and Alister Mewhorter and his siblings, Linda (Bobby) Crace, Joe (Aida) Bugner, Ron Bugner, Tina Bugner, Debbie (Kenny) Brooks, Tonya Bugner, Mark McKelvey, Gina (Brad) Bloomfield and Karen (Arnie) Scherger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Logan Sammet and his step-mother, Lois Bugner. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, BLUFFTON. Burial will be in Powell Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post #3, 120 W. Front St., Findlay, OH 45840, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #3. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
