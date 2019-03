ST. HENRY — Jeffrey R. Buehler, 62, died March 27, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Henry Church. Burial will be in St. Henry Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home.