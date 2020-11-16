LIMA — Jeffrey L. Dackin, age 61, died peacefully among his wife and daughters in the late evening hours of Sunday November 15, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jeff was born on April 24, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to parents Jeannine and Richard Dackin. Jeff was a lover of sports and the outdoors, and life, in general. He spent his childhood rough-housing with his brothers, Steve and Rich, and following his passion for athletics, playing football, basketball and baseball for Bath High School. This is where he met his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Sandy Dackin.

After high school Jeff went on to play football for Eastern Michigan University where Sandy cheered him on from the sidelines as a cheerleader for the University. Jeff and Sandy were married in 1982 and spent the first years of their marriage building a home in preparation for the four daughters, Alex, Rachel, Taylor, and Madison, that they brought into the world.

Jeff was the best dad that a girl could ask for - there really isn't another way to say it. He gave everything he had to his wife and daughters - his time and energy, his unconditional love and witty sense of humor, and his constant support. He was the coach for all of his daughters' various sports teams, their fiercest competitor on the driveway basketball court, their playmate in the pool, the snow, and the backyard, and their teacher and moral guidepost. He traveled hours (and across oceans) to watch his daughters' games and continued to support them in all of their various endeavors into their adulthood. Jeff transitioned easily into being a poppa to his two grandchildren and imparted some of the same energy and love he gave his daughters to the next generation.

Jeff was honest and hard-working, he was kind, he was loyal, and he loved his family with everything he had. Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandy (Beining) Dackin, their four daughters; Alex (Keith) Temple, Rachel (Jacob) Child, Taylor Dackin, Madison Dackin, and his two grandchildren; Sophia and Henry Child. Jeff is also survived by his father, Richard Dackin and two brothers; Steve (Susan) Dackin and Rich (Sandy) Dackin, as well as numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine Dackin as well as his grandparents William E. and Viola Bowers and Russell and Velma Dackin.

Jeff was well-loved and will be missed by all. There will be a funeral service held to honor his life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Fr. Mike Sergi. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Following the visitation there will be an 8:00 pm parish wake service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.chileslaman-fh.com.