1/1
Jeffrey Dackin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Jeffrey L. Dackin, age 61, died peacefully among his wife and daughters in the late evening hours of Sunday November 15, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jeff was born on April 24, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to parents Jeannine and Richard Dackin. Jeff was a lover of sports and the outdoors, and life, in general. He spent his childhood rough-housing with his brothers, Steve and Rich, and following his passion for athletics, playing football, basketball and baseball for Bath High School. This is where he met his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Sandy Dackin.

After high school Jeff went on to play football for Eastern Michigan University where Sandy cheered him on from the sidelines as a cheerleader for the University. Jeff and Sandy were married in 1982 and spent the first years of their marriage building a home in preparation for the four daughters, Alex, Rachel, Taylor, and Madison, that they brought into the world.

Jeff was the best dad that a girl could ask for - there really isn't another way to say it. He gave everything he had to his wife and daughters - his time and energy, his unconditional love and witty sense of humor, and his constant support. He was the coach for all of his daughters' various sports teams, their fiercest competitor on the driveway basketball court, their playmate in the pool, the snow, and the backyard, and their teacher and moral guidepost. He traveled hours (and across oceans) to watch his daughters' games and continued to support them in all of their various endeavors into their adulthood. Jeff transitioned easily into being a poppa to his two grandchildren and imparted some of the same energy and love he gave his daughters to the next generation.

Jeff was honest and hard-working, he was kind, he was loyal, and he loved his family with everything he had. Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandy (Beining) Dackin, their four daughters; Alex (Keith) Temple, Rachel (Jacob) Child, Taylor Dackin, Madison Dackin, and his two grandchildren; Sophia and Henry Child. Jeff is also survived by his father, Richard Dackin and two brothers; Steve (Susan) Dackin and Rich (Sandy) Dackin, as well as numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine Dackin as well as his grandparents William E. and Viola Bowers and Russell and Velma Dackin.

Jeff was well-loved and will be missed by all. There will be a funeral service held to honor his life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Fr. Mike Sergi. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Following the visitation there will be an 8:00 pm parish wake service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.chileslaman-fh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Wake
08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
November 17, 2020
The entire Dackin family will be in our prayers. Jeff was a star in every sense. I am proud to have called him my friend. RIP JD.
Joe Mathias
Friend
November 17, 2020
I played softball and worked with Jeff at the Lima Refinery for over 3 decades. I can honestly say that I have never met a nicer human being. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Tom Riegle
Friend
November 17, 2020
Rich, We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of Jeff. Our prayers and condolences are with you and all of the family.
Alan and Cindy Mefferd
Friend
November 16, 2020
Jeff Dackin was an amazing father, husband and School Board Member. He dedicated hours making sure every student at Bath Local Schools got a great education and character building activities. Prayers
Bill Lodermeier
Coworker
November 16, 2020
I’ll always remember Jeff as a kind, proud, and good man. His love for Sandy and all of his girls was always so evident. I am proud to have known him and proud to know his beautiful family. I’m thinking of and praying for comfort for you all.
Heather Miller
Friend
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim & Rebecca Wellbaum
Kim Wellbaum
Classmate
November 16, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 16, 2020
Jeff was one of the nicest guys I know. Played a lot of basketball with him at the Husky Gym. I’m sure going to miss him. He loved telling me about his girls and how proud of them he was.
Scott Graham
Friend
November 16, 2020
He welcomed our family to the Bath community with open arms. He was the kindest person. We will miss you Jeff. Sending prayers to Sandy and the girls during this difficult time.
JOYCE JOHNS
Friend
November 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shawn Ward
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our Condolences
Hal Nungester
Classmate
November 16, 2020
I knew Jeff for many years through work, Jeff was a wonderful man always ready with a smile. I offer condolences and prayers to the family.
Jimmy Brooks
Friend
November 16, 2020
So very sorry! Jeff was such a wonderful person! Sandy and girls, I will pray for you all!! Dawn and Mike Iiames
Friend
November 16, 2020
The family will be in my thoughts and prayers. He was a great guy and he will be missed.
Kelly (Hirsch) Maag
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved