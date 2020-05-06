ADA — Jeffrey "Jeff" L. Evans, 54, of Ada passed away on May 3, 2020, at 1:08 am, at Lima Memorial Health System. Jeff was born September 2, 1965 in Lima, OH. . On July 6, 2019 he married Kaylene (Helms) Evans who survives in Ada, Ohio. His mother, Cora and his father by choice, Tim Hamman, Lima, OH, He is survived by his father Roy Evans. He was the father of five children Nicholas Evans, Jessica Evans, Cassie Evans, and Samantha Compton all of Lima, His son Brady James Evans preceded him in death. He was survived by five grandchildren: Jaylen Perez of Lima, OH, Madison, Mason, and Corbin Evans all of Chesapeake, VA, and Braylen Holmes of Elida, OH He had step children, Eric (Amber) TenEyck of Alger, OH, Tasha (Chris) Johnson of Delaware, OH, Katlin (Matt) Huggins of Indianapolis, IN, and grandchildren Gregory and Evan Johnson of Delaware, OH, and Brinley Huggins of Indianapolis, IN. His is survived by two brothers Scott Evans of Ada, OH, Michael (Dr. Jill Cline) Evans of Brookville, OH, a sister Jodi Stephens of Lima, OH, and a half-brother Rosco (Mary) Evans of Russellville, KY, Jeff graduated from Elida High School in 1984. Jeff was bitten by the travel bug as a youngster. To that end, employed over for many years as an over the road truck driver, he went to all 49 North America states as well as the Canadian providences and Mexico. He was most recently employed as a heavy equipment operator. Jeff was an avid camper. With respect to social distancing due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will be having visitation Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:30AM followed by a private service at 11:30AM at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL 828 Bellefontaine Ave. Lima. Friends of the family may view the service via "live stream" on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:30AM. Simply go to Chiles-Laman Website and access the Facebook app and watch the service at your leisure. Father David Ross will officiate the service and burial will follow at Ward Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in The Lima News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.