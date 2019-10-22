Jeffrey Geise (1969 - 2019)
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lima, OH
View Map
Obituary
LIMA — Jeffrey J. Geise, 50, died at 9:45 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Jeffrey was born on February 7, 1969, in Lima, Ohio, to James Geise and Barbara (McNamara) Geise.

Jeffery attended the University of Toledo and the University of Findlay. He had worked at different Nuclear Power Plants across the nation installing generators for 25 years then for the past 5 months he worked at the Husky Refinery. He enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his parents, James Geise and Barbara Geise, of Lima, OH; numerous cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with a wake service to follow at 7:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima, OH. Father Mike Sergi will officiate.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerards Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
