LIMA —Jeffrey Alan "Jeffro" Green, passed away June 24, 2019 in Lima.

He was born on December 31, 1963, in Bluffton to Patricia Ann Lamb and Kenneth Lee Green, who both preceded him in death.

Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and enjoyed being outside. His love for 80's rock and roll never ended.

He is survived by his former wife Kelly Tierney Barry of Wapakoneta; his two daughters Rachael Jackson of Lima and Jennifer (Joshua) Watterson of Scottsburg, IN; his two sons Matthew Green of Idaho and Patrick Green of Illinois; his three sisters Beth (Daryl) Opperman of Wisconsin, Deb Cullum of Boise, Idaho and Heidi (Wayne) Warner of Kuna, Idaho; his two brothers Steven (Twyla) Green of Vaughnsville and Kevin (Gina) Green of Lima; his seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Denise Green.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 PM.

Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com