LIMA — Jeffrey L. Hanes age 67, of Lima passed away 4:56 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Feb. 26, 1952 in Lima, Ohio to the late Elmer E. and Dolores Crow Hanes. He married Kimberly A. Willis who survives in Lima.

Jeff enjoyed fishing and farming. He loved collecting antique farm equipment.

Additional survivors include daughters: Deatta 'Dee' Hanes of Denver, CO, Heather Hanes of Palm Springs, CA, a step daughter Amber Leedom of Greenville, OH; siblings: Michael (Kathy) Hanes of TN, Kevin Hanes of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Bryan (Carmen) Hanes of Lima, Denise (Greg) Parent of Belle Center, Ohio, Nanette (William) Craig of Lima and Cathy (Craig) Craig of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a brother Douglas Hanes.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville for a Celebration of Life.

Private family burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery near Cridersville.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com