Jeffrey Huffer
1978 - 2020
LIMA — Jeffrey Eugene Huffer, 42, of Lima, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus. He was born on April 11, 1978 in Lima to David and Debra {Bryan} Huffer who survive him in Coldwater, MI.

Jeffrey is also survived by his sister Stacy (Ed) Risner of Elida, nephews Gavin and Nolan Risner and his girlfriend Andrea Jones of Lima.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Elida High School, class of 1997. He had worked at numerous places in Lima and loved to bowl at Westgate in Lima and water ski and ride golf carts at the lake.

A private service will be held with his immediate family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
