SPENCERVILLE — Jeffrey Alan Kill, 60, of rural Spencerville, died Friday afternoon, September 6, 2019 following an accident with his riding lawnmower, West of Spencerville on St. Rt. 81.

He was born November 5, 1958 in Lima, a son of the late George A. and Rovina A. Rigali Kill. On December 7, 1979 he married Penny Ann Collins, who survives, along with two daughters; Ashley E. (Lance R. Nickles) Kill of Harrod and Brittany A. (Randy A. Goodman) Kill of Ludington, MI.; one granddaughter; Audrienalynn S. Goodman; his brothers; Kevin G. Kill and Brian J. (Jodi) Kill and nephews, Eric J. and Jordan F. Kill and his mother-in-law Phyllis Collins Blythe, all of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas W. Collins and his fathers-in-law; Cloyse "Bill" Collins and Sam Blythe.

Jeff was a 1978 graduate of Spencerville High School and became a licensed boiler operator. He was a lifelong farmer and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. He had been a carpenter with Burtchin and Gehring Construction Company and worked at Spencerville Middle School as a boilerman and custodian and later worked in Security at the Lima Tank Plant. He was a past board member of United Equity Elevator.

Jeff enjoyed working with his nieces and nephews and children in surrounding local 4 H groups by getting their sheep projects together.

In school he was active in FFA, having earned his Ohio State Farmers Degree, then a member of the Spencerville Young Farmers and raised hogs and sheep over the years. For many years he was Swine Barn Superintendant at the Allen County Fair. He enjoyed farm auctions, truck pulls and collecting International Harvester farm toys, both large and small. He is a life member of Ohio FFA Alumni Association.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday in the Landeck St. John Church with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. His request was to be cremated following the services.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM and 5 until 8 PM Thursday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, where a Parish Wake service will be held at 7:45 PM Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spencerville Education Fund for FFA activities or to the Allen County 4 H program.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]