OTTAWA — Jeffrey J. King, 67, of Ottawa died 1:45 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. He was born December 31, 1952 in Lima to the late John and Mildred (Otte) King.

Jeffrey is survived by a sister: Virginia Kirkendall of Glandorf; a brother: Michael (Carol) King; two nieces: Tricia (Dennis) Horstman of Glandorf, and Cathy (Mike) Beckman of Ottawa; and a nephew: Kent (Ashley) Kirkendall of South Lebanon; two great-nieces: Mallory Kirkendall and Jillian Kirkendall; and a great nephew, Ross Beckman.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Kirkendall; and special friend, Ron Lammers.

Jeff graduated form Ottawa-Glandorf High School and Davis Jr. Business College. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Jeff loved collecting coins, bingo and fishing. He enjoyed participating in all of the activities provided by the Meadows of Ottawa including arts and crafts. Jeff had a heart of gold and loved helping others.

A memorial mass will begin at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks are required upon entrance into the church.

Memorial donations may be given to the Meadows of Ottawa Activities Department or Putnam County Hospice.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at The Meadows of Ottawa for their wonderful care of Jeff.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com