Jeffrey Kitch

FINDLAY — Jeffrey "Jeff" L. Kitch, 53, passed away on June 14, 2020, at 7:34 pm, at his residence.

Jeff was born November 23, 1966 in Lima, OH, to the late Frank and Judy (Craig) Kitch who survives in Findlay, Ohio. On February 1, 1999 he married Dawn M. McVicker who survives in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Jeff graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1986 and Penta County Vocational School. Jeff started working at the Lima Tank Plant from 1986-1991, where he received four classifications. He then started his apprenticeship as a journeyman ironworker for the Iron Workers Local 55, in Toledo, Ohio and retired after twenty eight years of service. Jeff loved NASCAR racing and enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He liked going to Limaland and recently took his daughter Jenna to the Daytona 500. He loved watching Western TV shows, fishing and riding various motorcycles, four wheelers and snowmobiles . Jeff enjoyed being outside and spending time with his family. He was a member of the VFW 5645 and AMVETS Post 21.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Judy D. (Don Alesch) Kitch of Findlay, OH, love of his life, Dawn McVicker of Bowling Green, OH, daughter, Jenna of Fostoria, OH, granddaughter, Renelee of Fostoria, OH, sister, Michelle "Missy" (Kevin) Kreais of New Lebanon, OH, two nieces and one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank E. Kitch, brother, Michael F. "Mikey" Kitch, and pet dog, Davis.

Funeral Services will be held on June 17, 2020 at 3:00pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on June 17, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

