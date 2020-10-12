1/1
Jeffrey Ritter
COLUMBUS — Jeffrey Alan Ritter, 52, of Columbus, OH, passed away October 6, 2020, at Fostoria Community Hospital. He was born August 30, 1968 in Lima to Constance (Huenke) Ritter and the late Jerry Ritter. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted (Helen) Huenke, and Carl (Anna) Ritter. In addition to his mother Constance, Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Brian A. Ritter of Findlay; and stepfather, Raymond Piotter of Findlay.

Jeffrey was an artist of metal sculptures. He was loved by his many relatives and friends.

Services for Jeffrey will be private. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's name may be made to Kan Du Group, 318 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hufford Family Funeral Home
1500 Manor Hill Rd
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-1500
