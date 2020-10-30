1/1
Jeffry Woten
LIMA — Jeffry P. Woten, age 74, passed away on October 28, 2020, at 8:25 pm, at his residence surrounded by his family. Jeffry was born August 21, 1946, in Lima, OH, to Homer D. and Hattie M. (Griese) Woten who preceded him in death.

Jeffry was a 1964 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He then joined the U.S. Marines and served during the Vietnam War and was a rifle marksman and earned the rank of Sergeant . Once he returned home, he joined the Lima City Police Department serving from 1969 until he retired in 1993. In 1983, he had also worked as a juvenile officer. After retirement he worked as a security guard with the Lima City Schools for 5 years. In 1985 he was awarded the Law Officer of the Year from the Optimist Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post #96 and the VFW Post #1275. Jeffry loved motorcycles, fishing and his HAM Radio.

Jeffry is survived by his children: Tiffany (Jeff) Najmulski-Vollmer of Lima, OH and Shane Woten of Sarasota, FL, 2 grandchildren: Dylan Najmulski of Lima, OH and Kristin Najmulski of Lima, OH, his former spouse, Beverly J. Howard of Estero, FL and a sister in-law, Kris Woten of MT. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jim Woten and John "Jack" Woten and a son in-law, Robert Najmulski.

It was Jeffry's wishes not to have any services or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the F.O.P. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in assisting them with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
