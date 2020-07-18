DELPHOS — Jennie R. Miller, 67, of Delphos, passed away at 3:57 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1952 in Lima, OH to Russell E. Miller and Betty (Beach) Miller; who preceded her in death.

Jennie is survived by two brothers, Russ (Barb) Thompson and Carl Miller, both of Delphos; two nephews, Garrett and Trevor Thompson and two nieces, Heather and Angie Thompson, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Jennie was a 1971 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School. She retired from Nickles Bakery after many years of service. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. She enjoyed watching sports on T.V. She also liked word puzzles and in her younger years, to sew.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pastor Rich Rakay and Pastor Paul Scannell will officiate. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 and one hour prior to funeral service on Tuesday at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

