LIMA — Jennie L. Scarberry, 72 of Lima, passed away July 26, 2019, at her residence.

Jennie was born October 4, 1946 in Lima, to Merle and Thelma (Spencer) Sherer, who preceded her in death. On May 24, 1967, she married Delbert Scarberry, who preceded her in death on November 19, 2006.

Jennie was a homemaker and loved to play bingo. She was a member of the FOP Eagles Aerie #370 of Lima. Her dogs were her babies and they held a special place in her heart. Jennie loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Darby Scarberry, Darwin (April) Scarberry and Darcy (Ed) Muleski; step-children, Debbie McKim, Paul (Emily) Scarberry, Jeanne (Roy) Niese and Tom Scarberry; 18 grandchildren, including her caretaker, Meranda (Austin Bowers) Kimble; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and her dogs, Peggy Sue and Susie.

Jennie is preceded in death by her daughters, Darla Scarberry and Darlene Kimble; brothers, Ronald Allen, Gale Sherer, Sr. and William Sherer and her sister, Nola Henry.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Forest Edward Jarrell to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.