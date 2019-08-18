LIMA —Jennifer M. Heise, age 47, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:03 AM at

her residence in Lima.

She was born on June 8, 1972 in Lima to Harry and Dianna (Cordes) Heise

who survive in Harrod.

Jennifer was a medical transcriptionist. She was a 1990 graduate of Allen

East High School and a 1994 graduate of Lima Technical College.

She is also survived by a brother, Perry (Kelly) Heise of Harrod; a sister,

Melissa (Companion, Rollie) Heise of Larchmont, New York; three nephews:

Isaac (Becky) Heise, Harry Silverman, and Jack Silverman; a niece, Kelsey

(Fiance Cody Long) Heise; and her dog, Maggie Rae; and bird, Chattie Bird.

Memorial services will begin at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. Inurnment

will be in LaFayette Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 2:00 PM -4:00 PM on

Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs,

www.debsdogs.org, c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, 311 E. Lima Ave., P.O. Box

38, Ada, OH 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada