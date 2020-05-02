Jennifer Moyer
LIMA — Jennifer Lynne Moyer (Rupersburg) passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in her Lima home. She had a rebellious, creative spirit, that was perfectly summed up by her childhood nickname "Twister." Jenn shone through her passions for singing, cosmetology, playing soccer, and spending time at the lake with family and friends. Above all else, Jenn was a mother who fiercely loved her children, Raygen (5), Harli (4), and Dominic (2). Jenn is survived by her three children, mother Randi, father Gary, sister Kelsi, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was raised in Wapakoneta and graduated from Botkins High School in 2012. Afterlife services will be provided by Cremation Society of Toledo. At a later date, immediate family will gather to celebrate Jennifer's life. If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, free resources are available at 1-800-622-HELP (4357) and www.samhsa.gov.

Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
