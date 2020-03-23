LANDECK — Jerome Anthony Etzkorn, 90 of Landeck, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerome was born August 12, 1929, in Landeck to the late Ralph and Adella (Wienken) Etzkorn. On June 27, 1959, he married Martha (Becker) Etzkorn at Ottoville Immaculate Conception Church. She survives in Landeck.

Jerome loved being a farmer and taking care of his hogs on the family farm. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Landeck, where he was the first Eucharistic Minister of Communion. A special award Jerome received was when he won the Landeck Centennial "Best All Around Beard" contest in 1973. He served in the Korean War as a cook at the Officers Club. He was a member of the Landeck Foresters, lifetime member of the VFW, and the Catholic Knights of Columbus. Jerome truly loved spending time with his family. They brought him so much joy!

Survivors include his four children, Ronald (Sherry) Etzkorn of Delphos, Charles (Christal) Etzkorn of Spencerville, Brian (Tammy) Etzkorn of Columbus Grove, and Christine (Jeff) Koverman of Delphos. He had ten grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Etzkorn, Alyssa (Keith) Saum, Katrina (fiancé Brett Schwinnen) Etzkorn, Brooke (Barry) Schroeder, Lauren (Austin) Clark, Collin (Hannah) Etzkorn, Kayla (Chris) Eckhart, Stephanie (Matt) Jennell, Jessica (Connor Owen) Koverman, and Corey Koverman; six great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Kara Etzkorn, Gemma Saum, Nora Schroeder, Greyson and Camden Etzkorn, and baby Jennell on the way; a sister, Angela (Richard) Wieser of Lima; five sisters-in-law, Rosie Wittler, Helen Bonifas, Jane Kimmet, Norma Etzkorn, and Shirley Hoehn.

Jerome was preceded in death by his brother, Louis; brothers-in-law, Leander Wittler, Rufus Bonifas, and Arnold Kimmet; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Woods, and Ruth Gerdeman.

In keeping with the COVID-19 call for social distancing the visitation, funeral mass and burial are limited to the immediate family. A private Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Landeck. Father Tony Vera and Father Robert Kill will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A private visitation for the immediate family will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to Delphos St. John's School or to Landeck St. John's Church Capital Campaign. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.