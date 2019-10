MCGUFFEY — Jerry L. "Fred" Allen, 61, died at 11:07 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. John Long will officiate. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.