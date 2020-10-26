PANDORA — Jerry G. Bunch, 77, passed away at 2:10 pm October 24, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born January 30, 1943 in LaFollette, TN, to William Lasley and Hazel (Hembree) Settlemire who preceded him in death. On January 5, 1962 he married Lorraine Sawmiller who survives in Pandora.

He was the plant manager at Clymer Enterprise with 38 years of service. He was an US Navy Veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis and a member of VFW Post 9142 Ottawa. He enjoyed camping, boating, and especially fishing.

Survivors include: a Son, Ricky Lee (Christina) Bunch of Summerfield, NC; 3 Daughters, Dawn Evette Bunch (Ronald Bonner) of Glencoe, AL, Sandy Lyn (Paul) Langhals of Columbus Grove, Renee Susan Basham of Columbus Grove; 14 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren; a Brother, Ted (Barb) Bunch of Lima.

He was preceded in death by: a Son, Jerry Bunch Jr.; a Brother, William L. Lasley; a Sister, Martha Sue Fricke.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday at Shawnee Chapel with Rev. Rick Hart officiating with entombment to follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Post 1275 and the US Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 9142 in Ottawa.

Family and friends are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.

