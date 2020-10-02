Jerry Gossard

LIMA— Jerry Lynn Gossard, 87 years old passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 29th into the arms of his Master, The Lord Jesus Christ. Jerry was born on April 22, 1933 to Clair Roger and Margaret Beryl (Swartz) Gossard, who proceeded him in death.

He married his wife Sylvia Lee (Allen) Gossard on May 30, 1959, who survives. Jerry graduated from Spencerville High School and the Westinghouse Electric Apprenticeship, where he worked as a tool engineer until he was drafted into the Army in 1956. After his Honorable discharge he worked a short time as an automobile salesman in East Detroit, where he met the love of his life, Sylvia. After dating only six weeks, they were married and just this past anniversary they celebrated their 61st year in marriage. After their marriage, they moved to their home in Lima to start their family.

Jerry worked as a tool maker at the Ford Lima Engine Plant, advancing to the position of process engineer until he retired. Jerry was a member of Shawnee Alliance Church for many years where he served God with many great friends. His most cherished act of service was to sing in the church choir singing in church services, Cantatas in the community, and for shut-ins at the area nursing homes. He always had a song on his heart and would sing anytime for anyone bringing joy to all. This gift was surely because of his great love for Jesus. He loved his family and talked about them always! From his Dad and Mom, his eight brothers and sisters, and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially loved to play with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include: Michael (Robyn) Gossard of Sidney, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Kennedy of Elida, Stephen (Darla) Gossard of Wapakoneta, Grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Kennedy, Marisa (Dave) Lehman, Cory Gossard, Casandra (Jeremy) Martin, Samantha (Brian) Dykstra, Natalie Gossard (Zach Lavy) Great Grandchildren: Trey, Gage, and Cove Kennedy, Grady, Haven, and Jayce Lehman, Hudson and Benson Martin, and the newest soon to arrive Sylvia Lavy. Jerry is survived by Brothers Thomas (Joan) Gossard and Robert Gossard, his sister Sue (Jerry) Black and his Sister In-laws Janette Gossard and Norma Gossard.

He was preceded in death by sister Ruth Gossard, Joan Boyer and her husband John Boyer; his brothers Roger and Lewis Gossard and his sister in-law Helen Gossard.

Funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Shawnee Alliance Church, 4450 Shawnee Road, with Pastor Josh Kennedy to officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 and 11 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.