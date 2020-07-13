1/1
Jerry Hilliard-Harvey
LIMA — Ms. Jerry Lynn Hilliard-Harvey, age 73, passed from this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at approximately 10:55 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on December 17, 1946 in East Chicago, IN to the union of Plutacrh and Rosa Lee (Dillard) Hilliard; both parents preceded her in death.

She was a member New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Church Kitchen Committee and the Pastor's Aid Committee.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 sisters; Rosa Lee Johnson of Lima. Georgia Gibson of Simpsonville, SC. Gladys Hilliard and Cynthia Thomas both of Hammond, IN. Benita Hilliard of East Chicago, IN. 2 nieces; Bridgette Campbell of Lima. Akeya Davis (Roland) of Simpsonville, SC. 2 great nephews; Thomas Holloway and Robert Thurmond. 2 great nieces. Madison Davis and Kynzlee Davis. A host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Patricia Hilliard.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HARVEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
