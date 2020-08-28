Jerry Hoegner

LAKEWOOD — Jerry Witham Hoegner, age 86, longtime resident of Clifton Park, Lakewood, Ohio, was united with his Savior when he passed away peacefully from complications related to Covid-19 on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. A special thank you to the medical team there who so valiantly tried to help him.

He is survived by sons Chris Hoegner, Eric Hoegner, wife Kate, grandchildren Eric, Harlan and Aaron; daughter Ingrid Hoegner-Leek, husband Bill, grandchildren Oliver and Madeline; sister-in-law Lana Hoegner; niece Erika Krites, husband Dave, great-nephews Brad and Matt; nephew Ryan Hoegner, wife Annette, great-nephew Trent and great-nieces Aubry and Faith; and many dear cousins. He is also survived by his longtime friend, George Andrews. And his beloved dog, Freidl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Goldie Hoegner, and brother Stan.

Jerry loved all. And was loved by all. His universe revolved around his three children and five wonderful grandchildren. He always said of all his greatest accomplishments, he was most proud of his children. Jerry always had time for them. He instilled into them to always try their absolute best no matter what, and that he was always there to support and guide them. There are innumerable remembrances such as his taking everyone to the annual Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Concert, picnics at Clifton Beach, the thrill of going to the latest musicals in town or just talking with him one on one. Jerry loved sharing stories about his childhood with all his family and how proud he was of his heritage. He felt very blessed to have grown up with loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who made an indelible impression on his outlook on life. His Clifton Park home was known as "The Halloween House" for the elaborate displays to thrill the trick-or-treaters. He had a constant twinkle in his eye. He loved to have fun.

Jerry was born July 23, 1934, in Wapakoneta, Ohio He grew up surrounded by an extended, close knit family anchored by their faith. He graduated Blume High School, Class of 1952. He loved the beauty and majesty of the outdoors which fueled his passion for the beautiful things in life including his garden surrounding his residence.

Annual trips to see the circus and county fairs with a favorite uncle was a favorite summer pastime. An undated list found in Jerry's handwriting of 57 of his favorite things in life included trapeze performers, roller coasters and the distinctive aroma of carnival popcorn. He learned the value of showmanship and presenting the extraordinary and unexpected while walking down the magical carnival midways.

He graduated from The Ohio State University, Class of 1956, degreed in Fine Arts with a major in Illustration and Design, and a minor in Art History. He served as a Captain in the United States Army Transportation Corps.

A favorite story Jerry told about his college years was a part-sales job at a collegiate clothing store where he learned two things, how to dress impeccably, and how to merchandise and close a sale. He often remarked, "A person's shoes spoke volumes."

Jerry arrived in Cleveland in June 1956, and immediately was hired at Halle Bros. as an Advertising Artist, where he made history by creating the famous 'Key" for the store's iconic Christmas character, "Mr. Jing-a-Ling." Later, he moved up to become the Art Director at The May Company. Jerry continued his meteoric rise in 1960, when he was hired by Stouffer Foods Corporation as Advertising Director. Five years later he was recruited as Vice President of Account Services at Wyse Advertising, where he supervised accounts such Smucker's, National City Bank, The Higbee Company, Manners Big Boy Restaurants, and Stouffer Foods.

Jerry left Wyse to join The May Company as Vice President of Sales Promotion, and two years later he moved across the street to become Vice President of Sales Promotion at The Higbee Company and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Communications. Jerry will be remembered for being the impetus behind showcasing Higbee's flagship store on Public Square in the Hollywood film, A Christmas Story.

Jerry rounded out his remarkable career by joining The Plain Dealer in 1990 as Director of Marketing, until his retirement in 2006. During his tenure, he was instrumental in developing the acclaimed "Holiday Spirit" program

Jerry championed such issues as hunger, literacy, and the Aids epidemic. He was a stalwart supporter of the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Museum of Art, and Lakewood's Beck Center; and engaged with many national and local industry and civic organizations including Northern Ohio Communications Advocates, Sales and Marketing Executives of Cleveland, Cleveland Institute of Music, Project Learn, and became a Lifetime Board Member for the Hunger Network of Cleveland. Yet he still found the time to tutor special needs Lakewood elementary school students in reading.

Jerry was President, Cleveland Advertising Association, and was instrumental in bringing the national convention of the American Advertising Federation to Cleveland to celebrate the Association's 100th Anniversary. He was elected to the Advertising Hall of Fame.

Jerry remained active after retirement with his church, Good Soil Lutheran Ministries in Rocky River. He loved weekly Jazzercise workouts well into his 80's. A weekly, jovial breakfast on Saturday with colleagues was something to which he always looked forward. What people who knew Jerry remember most are his humility, genuine interest in others and sense of humor. He possessed the uncanny ability to connect with everyone who came into his orbit. He was always glad to see you with a big smile and a twinkle in his eye. Jerry loved people, and the feeling was mutual.

The last entry on Jerry's list of 57 Favorite Things is the perfect metaphor for an amazing career and life well-lived, "The comfort of a well-worn leather chair."

A private family service was held at Zeis McGreevey Funeral Home in Lakewood on Saturday, August 29th, Pastor Marissa Harrison officiating. Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery, and a celebration of life service is contemplated for the future. The family expresses its sincere appreciation for friends' thoughts and prayers. The family gratefully suggests tributes in Jerry's name to: The Cleveland Animal Protective League, The Hunger Network of Cleveland, Good Soil Lutheran Ministries Rocky River, OH, The Cleveland Orchestra, The Cleveland Museum of Art. www.ZMFH.com