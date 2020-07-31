SPENCERVILLE — Jerry Lee James, 74, of Spencerville and formerly of Waynesfield, passed away peacefully at 5:46 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 in his home following a 9 month illness, with his family at his side.

He was born January 4, 1946 in Lima, the eldest son of the late John Augustus and Eileen May Smith James. On February 25, 1968 he married Barbara Kay Monfort, who died July 28, 2013.

Surviving are his three daughters, Tricia A. (Amy Bussard) James of Lima, Tammy E. (Kenny) Roberts and Tana M. (Chris) Layman, both of Spencerville; six grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Spees of Lima, Caitlin Roberts, Corrine Layman, Madelyn Layman, Maisie Layman and Grant Layman, all of Spencerville, his siblings, Tom (Patti) James of Lancaster, Ohio, John (Dawn) James of Waynesfield, Elizabeth James of Spencerville and Kenny (Kris) James of Northwood, Ohio; his mother-in-law Madonna R. Monfort of Spencerville and his in-laws, Linda (Stan) Brown of Spencerville and Vickie (Denny) Hardesty of Byrdstown, TN. His father-in-law Donald Monfort preceded him in death.

Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Waynesfield High School. At age 16 he started work at the former Siferd-Hosselman Auto Parts Company in Lima, later KOI Auto parts, retiring as its Purchasing Manager with 50 years service to the companies in 2013.

He was a man of many stories with a true love of automobiles, especially his 1972 Blue Chevelle. Along with his love of family and his dog Shadow, he was an avid OSU Buckeye and Cleveland Brown fan and enjoyed bowling and golf and was a member of the Cruisers of Midwest Ohio Car Club.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Monday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Rev. Hugh W. Bowland officiating.

With Covid-19 in mind, face covering and social distancing must be observed in the funeral home for visitation from 4 until 7 PM Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Ambulance Service. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com