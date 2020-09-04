1/1
Jerry Kiracofe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCKPORT — Jerry L. Kiracofe, 77, passed away September 2, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Jerry was born April 25, 1943 in Lima to the late Francis and June (Mowery) Kiracofe. On January 7, 1967 he married Judy Cheney Kiracofe who survives.

Jerry graduated from Bath High School and then served in the U. S. Navy for four years. He was a member of the Pleasant View United Church of the Brethren in Lima. Jerry owned and operated many businesses in the area and retired from B.P. Chemical where he was an electrician after 34 years. He was past president of Florida White Rabbit Breeders, Ohio State Rabbit Breeders and the Lima Rabbit Breeders. Jerry had been a 4-H advisor for sixteen years. He enjoyed collecting model trains, Ohio State University memorabilia, crafting, wood-working, fishing and was an avid Bluffton Pirates fan.

Survivors also include four children, Jim (Misty) Kiracofe of West Lafayette, Indiana, Janette (Steve) Steiner of Bath Township, Scott (Stephanie) Kiracofe of Rockport, Justin (Danyelle) Kiracofe of Bluffton; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis (Virginia) Kiracofe of Lima, David Kiracofe of Lima; and a sister, Roxy (Steve) Snyder of Lima.

Jerry was preceded in death by two great-granddaughters, MaKayla Darnell and Aurora Bayes.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Joe Carol officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry's wife, Judy Kiracofe.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved