Jerry Kiracofe

ROCKPORT — Jerry L. Kiracofe, 77, passed away September 2, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Jerry was born April 25, 1943 in Lima to the late Francis and June (Mowery) Kiracofe. On January 7, 1967 he married Judy Cheney Kiracofe who survives.

Jerry graduated from Bath High School and then served in the U. S. Navy for four years. He was a member of the Pleasant View United Church of the Brethren in Lima. Jerry owned and operated many businesses in the area and retired from B.P. Chemical where he was an electrician after 34 years. He was past president of Florida White Rabbit Breeders, Ohio State Rabbit Breeders and the Lima Rabbit Breeders. Jerry had been a 4-H advisor for sixteen years. He enjoyed collecting model trains, Ohio State University memorabilia, crafting, wood-working, fishing and was an avid Bluffton Pirates fan.

Survivors also include four children, Jim (Misty) Kiracofe of West Lafayette, Indiana, Janette (Steve) Steiner of Bath Township, Scott (Stephanie) Kiracofe of Rockport, Justin (Danyelle) Kiracofe of Bluffton; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis (Virginia) Kiracofe of Lima, David Kiracofe of Lima; and a sister, Roxy (Steve) Snyder of Lima.

Jerry was preceded in death by two great-granddaughters, MaKayla Darnell and Aurora Bayes.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Joe Carol officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry's wife, Judy Kiracofe.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.