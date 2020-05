Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Jerry J. Krontz, 65, died at 3:45 a.m. May 12, 2020, at his residence. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Mark Walls will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store